PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Former Reditus Lab CEO Aaron Rossi made an appearance in Federal Court in Peoria Thursday.

In the courtroom, Rossi’s Attorneys said they needed more time for the discovery process.

Back in February, Rossi’s attorneys sent the government thousands of documents, but some of those documents could contain emails subject to attorney-client privilege.

The judge gave them 45 days to review the documents.

Rossi is charged with federal tax fraud and wire fraud.

He is due back in court on Sept. 21.