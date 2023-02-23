PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A federal judge on Thursday ordered Aaron Rossi to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet and follow a curfew of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. as expanded conditions of bond.

The parties submitted a joint stipulation agreement indicating the government would be able to prove Rossi tested positive for methamphetamine five times between April and July 2022.

In August 2022, a petition that the conditions of his pretrial release were violated was filed. The petition alleged that Rossi tested positive for methamphetamine on July 6, 2022, and sought to revoke bond.

Rossi was indicted in March 2022 for three counts of federal tax fraud. A superseding indictment in July 2022 added six counts of mail fraud.

The new bond conditions are on top of existing restrictions that Rossi cannot travel outside Central Illinois, take out lines of credit, or sell any assets without prior court approval.

In October 2022, Rossi spent two nights in Knox County Jail for violating bond after testing positive for cannabis. Since then, his attorney said Rossi has been wearing a drug-testing sweat patch. Rossi has not tested positive for any drugs since Oct. 18, 2022.

Rossi is also embroiled in a years-long civil lawsuit in Tazewell County. His ex-business partner alleges Rossi pushed him out of Reditus Labs and used company funds for a lavish lifestyle.

Reditus received more than $200 million in state contracts for COVID-19 testing during the pandemic. The company shuttered operations in Nov. 2022, citing the civil litigation.