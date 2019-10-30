Round 2: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 pm Thursday

Peoria, Ill. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 10 pm Wednesday through 4 pm Thursday for all of Central Illinois. Snow is expected to redevelop across the region tonight and continue through mid-afternoon Thursday.

Fast Facts

Slush and snow-covered roads possible west of the Illinois River for the Thursday morning commute.

Wet, heavy snow and gusty winds could lead to minor tree damage and localized power outages.

Blowing snow will lead to reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

Rapidly dropping temperatures Thursday night will cause untreated wet roads to freeze.

The first portion of the storm came through Tuesday night bringing 1-3 inches of snow to areas west of the Illinois River and a wintry mix to the Peoria area. The second round of winter weather will be the main event and should bring snow to the entire region through Halloween.

Storm Timing

Rain and snow will gradually increase this evening with rain gradually changing to snow from west to east throughout the night. In Peoria, rain should change to snow between 10 pm and midnight with areas along I-55 changing to snow by 3 am. Periods of drizzle and freezing drizzle are possible from 11 pm to 5 am which could lead to ice developing on elevated surfaces. Snow will continue through Thursday morning before tapering off from west to east during the afternoon.

Snowfall Forecast

This round of snow will be heavier and more widespread than what came through Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Most of the area will see 2-4 inches of snow with locally higher amounts possible along I-80. Lighter accumulations are expected for southern and eastern portions of the region where 1-3 inches of snow is expected.

It looks like this will be snowiest Halloween on record for Peoria. This storm could also set the record for the snowiest October day if Peoria receives more than 3.3 inches of snow. Here are some Halloween stats for the Peoria area…

Snowiest Halloween: Trace in 1918

Whitest Halloween: Trace on the ground in 1925

Wettest Halloween: 1.69 inches in 1994

Frequency of Measurable Precipitation: 33.3% (45 of 135 years)

Coldest High Temperature: 35° in 1917

Coldest Low Temperature: 14° in 1925

First Snow stats

It is also likely that Peoria will see more than an inch of snow on Halloween, making it the earliest 1-inch snowfall since October 26th, 1967 when Peoria received 1.4″ of snow. It will also be well before the average date of our first 1.0″ snowfall which is December 11th.

Historical Date of First Measurable Snowfall: November 8th

Average Date of First Measurable Snowfall: November 23rd

Earliest Snowfall: 1.0 inch on September 25th, 1942

Average First 1.0 inch Snowfall: December 11th