PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Round1 Bowling and Amusement in Northwoods Mall will soon be closing for good.

Employees at the indoor entertainment center confirmed the facility will be closing May 21 at 10 p.m.

The general manager would not say the reason behind the decision, how many employees would be impacted or what will come next for the facility.

Round1 Bowling and Amusement opened its Northwoods Mall location in the former Macy’s back in November 2017.

There are nearly 50 Round1 locations around the country. After the Peoria location shuts down in May, the closest facility will be in Aurora, Illinois.

This is a developing story that will be updated.