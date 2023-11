KICKAPOO, Ill. (WMBD) — First responders are currently at the scene of a two-car crash that occurred on Route 150, about 1/4 of a mile east of Kickapoo.

The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office said the road will remain closed until further notice. It has been advised motorists to use a different route in the area.

WMBD has a crew on the scene working to learn more. This story will be updated as soon as further information becomes available.