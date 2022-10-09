NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As of Sunday, there are new changes to the Connect Transit routes.

There is a new Sapphire Route to serve the West Bloomington-Normal area. Rides are free for the first month of operation.

The frequency of some other routes has been reduced.

The Blue, Purple, Aqua, Orange, Silver and Yellow routes will not operate peak services. For the Yellow, that means service will move from 15-minute to 30-minute service during peak hours. The others will move from 30-minute to 60-minute service during peak hours but still have the same service for Saturday and Sunday.

From Thursday to Saturday routes Yellow, Green and Redbird Express will no longer operate late night service.

For all up-to-date information visit www.connect-transit.com.