PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria native Roxy Baker made her debut with 105.7 The X on Thursday.

She says she has big shoes to fill after Anna Kinkade’s departure from the station. Baker said she is ready to take the torch and work for such a legendary station.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know The X listeners and go to more live music,” she said. “You know after the pandemic, live music wasn’t coming back as fast and it is coming back tenfold. It’s exciting to be able to get out there and just be apart of the music scene in Central Illinois.”

Program Director and Operations Manager Matt Bahan said it’s a blessing to have a Peoria native join the team.

“She was born and raised right here in Peoria. Knows everything about it. Knows every little nuance. Knows every street corner,” he said. “She has so many wonderful relationships with great groups and people in the market. That’s Peoria. Peoria supports each other.”

You can listen to Baker on weekdays from 3 pm to 7 pm.