PEORIA, ILL (WMBD) — As it gets colder, sicknesses tend to make their appearance. There’s now the possibility of a “triple-demic” this winter.

Doctors are warning of a potential surge of COVID-19, as RSV and flu cases are currently increasing.

“Once we become indoors, people are closer together, people spend more time together inside, all of those illnesses go up,” said Heidi German, communicable disease program coordinator for the McLean County Health Department.

RSV causes the infection bronchiolitis, which most seriously impacts children under the age of 2.

“Basically a really bad cold that causes a lot of snotty nose and cough and congestion and it can spread into the lower airwaves in the lungs,” said Dr. Trina Croland, division chief for pediatric hospital medicine at OSF’s Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

RSV isn’t a new illness, but it’s sending children to the hospital. Croland said they are seeing high volumes in their emergency room and inpatient units.

“We have an overflow unit open, we’re calling in extra faculty and nursing staff and respiratory therapists, etc., to help care for these children,” Croland said.

After remaining mostly quiet for the past 2 years, flu is also circulating quickly throughout the country. Illinois currently has a high activity level, according to the CDC.

“we’re usually at the December, January peak for us, and we’re really kind of seeing it early,” said Dr. Brian Curtis, VP of medical specialties at OSF healthcare.

While local hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with flu patients yet, it has happened before including in 2009. Doctors are encouraging you to get your flu vaccine if you haven’t.

“Some people think that it’s already circulated at a high level so I’m not going to get vaccinated. There’s never too late of a time to get the influenza vaccine,” Curtis said.

There isn’t a vaccine for RSV. Doctors say some steps you can take to prevent spreading the illness are washing your hands, not allowing babies to have visitors for their first 6-8 weeks, and staying home if you’re sick.

Leaders with the McLean County Health Department say you can also be tested to determine if you have RSV, flu, or COVID.