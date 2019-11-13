Rumberger’s owner to turn southside building into lounge

PEORIA, Ill.–A business owner was approved for a class B-1 license for the 1801 SW Adams St. location

Tuesday night city council unanimously voted to allow Rumberger’s Owner Tremayne Branch to turn the former Secrets Lounge building into a “family-oriented lounge.” Under the license, Branch is required to have 25 percent of his sales come from food.

City leaders said previous tenants were shut down because of crime associated with the business’ location. However, Councilwoman Denise Moore said she believes the new owner could turn the business around.

Moore said there have been no past problems with Branch’s current businesses, trusting there will be none with the new one.

Branch owns two successful Rumergers locations in Peoria. He said his business will not be night club as it will close at midnight and have meal items from his Rumbergers menu.

Branch also plans to open another Rumberger’s in Champaign.