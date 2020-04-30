Rumberger’s Wings donates 500 meals to Peoria Public Schools students

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Over 500 meals were provided to students from all Peoria Public Schools, rewarding them for their E-learning engagement.

25 kids from each school were chosen by principals, whose hard work really stood out.

The meals were all provided by Rumberger’s Wings in Peoria.

Leaders from Peoria Public Schools say the students earned these meals through their hard work.

“Everyone’s focused on a lot of different things, but the students have been out of school, it’s a really different experience for them. It’s great just to see a local business is committed to elevating those students, saying good job, you’re doing a great job, and here’s a little token of our gratitude,” said Peoria Public Schools Spokesperson Thomas Bruch.

Bruch says if any other business wants to do what Rumberger’s did, the school district would be happy to see students get additional free meals.

Bruch said there wasn’t a specific set of criteria for who received the meals. He says principals were given the freedom to surprise the students they believed were working very hard to receive these meals.

Bruch says the final day of school is still May 22.