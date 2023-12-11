PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — WTVP Chairman Andrew Rand is responding to rumors on Monday that Peoria’s public television station could be dissolving the station.

In a statement, Rand stated that the rumor that the board of directors will vote to dissolve the station during its next board meeting is false.

“There will be no discussion about dissolving WTVP,” Rand stated. “The suggestion is categorically false.”

After recent financial woes, WTVP had previously announced restructuring, including cuts to budget and staff.

The ACLU Illinois Peoria Chapter began to ask the community for action after hearing rumors of the station possibly closing.

In a news release, the ACLU chapter stated that WTVP plays a crucial role in the community, and the potential dissolution demands immediate attention.

The ACLU requested that community members show their support on social media #Reclaim & #SaveWTVP. Reach out to board members and call for the resignation of board leadership due to the lack of faith in leadership.

The next board meeting is expected to be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m.