Run Forest! ‘The American Runner’ passes through Peoria on his journey to the coast

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is running from San Francisco to New York City, raising money for The Brain Foundation for brain disease research. Wednesday, Oct. 21, he passed through Peoria along his journey.

Jordan Moon calls himself “The American Runner.” Just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, he crossed the Bob Michel Bridge on foot.

He said he originally set out to beat a world record and run cross-country in 42 days or less. However, an injury prevented that. But, he said, he has not taken a day off since his trek started on Sept. 2.

Moon said he already has about 2,200 miles under his belt, and less than a thousand left to go.

“It’s been wild. I’ve met a lot of great people, [and] I’ve seen a part of America that I’ll never forget,” Moon said. “It’s been beautiful.”

Moon, 33, is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but said he moved to Park City, Utah to train in the high altitude. Along with raising money for brain disease research, Moon is also using his journey to advocate for mental health awareness. He said it is dedicated to his best friend, who passed away this past year.

“When people are going through tough times, with the support of others, you can get through those tough times,” Moon said.

Moon’s grandfather is one of his biggest role models, who died after suffering a stroke. His grandmother also battles dementia. He said this is the inspiration behind his fundraising.

An attitude of not quitting is crucial to this journey, he said. He takes it day by day.

“It’s something that I’ve been dreaming of, and really, nothing’s going to stop me,” he said. “I’m super hyper-focused, one mile at a time. And that’s what gets me through the day. So, once we finish today, get some rest and recovery, and get back at it.”

His run can be tracked in real-time at this link.