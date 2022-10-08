PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The first ever “Run the Bluff” 5k race was held Saturday morning.

The event focused on spreading positivity and highlighting some of the community’s areas like the Heartland Health Clinic and the Glenn Oaks School.

Kari Jones helped organize the event, and she said she wanted to make East Bluff a safe and more positive place.

“Right now, we know that this is a neighborhood that does face challenges, that we’ve had a lot of disinvestment in this neighborhood and we want people standing up and saying, we want to keep investing in this neighborhood. We care about the people in this neighborhood, we recognize that it is and can be an even more vibrant place to live and work, and play. And that’s what the East Bluff Community Center is all about. And that’s what this day is all about,” said Jones.

More than 100 people registered for the event and for those who didn’t want to walk three miles there was a shorter one-mile option available.

Officials went on to say that they plan on having another “Run the Bluff” 5k race next year.