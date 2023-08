PEORIA, Ill (WMBD)- The Deveraux Hubbard II Foundations is gearing up for their 9th annual Run, Walk or Trot 2 Stop Blood Clots 5k run and 1-mile walk. The event is set to take place on August 12th. The Co-Founder of the organization, Pastor Deveraux Hubbard, stopped by this morning to tell us the details and share why this is so important to him. Take a look!

If you are interested in participating or donating, you can do so by clicking this link.