Run Walk or Trot for blood clots gone virtual

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Kristie and Devereaux Hubbard of Peoria lost their first son Devereaux Hubbard II in 2013. Now, they’re using that tragedy to educate the community.

The Hubbard’s son died from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot. In his memory, the family began spreading awareness by creating the Devereaux Hubbard II Foundation. The purpose is to provide education and public awareness about the risks of blood clots and clotting disorders.

Annually, they host the Run, Walk or Trot for Blood Clots. Due to the pandemic, it will be virtual this year.

“We didn’t know much about blood clots prior to his death and we didn’t want other people to suffer like we were suffering so we wanted to figure out a way to get this information out to teach people the signs and symptoms,” Kristie Hubbard said.

The event is on Saturday, August 8. The family is asking you to get active. You can ride a bike, go for a walk or work out. If you participate post a picture on social media with the hashtag “Know2Live.”

Click here to register for the event.