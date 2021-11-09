Runaway Arizona teen found in Bloomington, reported missing Tuesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A runaway girl is missing once again Tuesday morning after being placed into protective care in Bloomington Monday night.

Bloomington police said 16-year-old Addisyn Katrinic of Glendale, AZ was reported missing sometime Monday. Police said Katrinic left Arizona with a friend to travel to Michigan to visit family.

Officers located her at approximately 11:10 p.m. Monday at a local hotel in Bloomington.

At that time, officers took protective custody of Katrinic, and she was removed from LEADS as a missing juvenile. Katrinic was released to the custody of the non-profit organization Project Oz, as she did not have a parent or guardian in the area.

Project Oz placed Katrinic into a home until arrangements could be made for her to be flown back to Arizona. Between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, she ran away again.

Bloomington police have since filed a missing juvenile/runaway report and entered Katrinic back into LEADS as missing.

Officers are still looking for Katrinic. They said she may still be in Illinois, Michigan, or any other Midwest state at this time.

Police said they do not have any specific information to believe she is in danger.

Katrinic is a white female approximately 5’6, 135 pounds with blue eyes and blonde/reddish hair. She has several tattoos, with some on both sides of her neck and on her lower left arm.

Katrinic was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and dark sweatpants.

Those with information about Katrinic’s location are encouraged to contact the Bloomington Police Department at (309) 820-8888.