Runaway teen from Arizona found in Bloomington, returned home Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A runaway Arizona girl who was reported missing for a second time Tuesday morning has been located and has been returned home, police said.

Bloomington police said 16-year-old Addisyn Katrinic of Glendale, AZ was reported missing sometime Monday, and although she was found in Bloomington late in the evening, she ran away Tuesday morning.

Officers located her the first time at approximately 11:10 p.m. Monday at a local hotel in Bloomington.

At that time, officers took protective custody of Katrinic, and she was removed from LEADS as a missing juvenile. Katrinic was released to the custody of the non-profit organization Project Oz, as she did not have a parent or guardian in the area.

Project Oz placed Katrinic into a home until arrangements could be made for her to be flown back to Arizona. Between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, she ran away again.

Police have not released details on how they found Katrinic or what time she was located.