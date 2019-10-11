Runners gearing up for Whiskeydaddle Races

PEORIA, Ill — Runners are gearing up for the annual Whiskeydaddle Races in Peoria.

Organizers say the race route was changed up this year but with the community’s best interest in mind.

“It’s a great look for the community, its bringing people in from out of town, its getting people who live in the Greater Peoria area involved in a wonderful event,” said Adam White, co-race director.

This year, one of the race directors, Adam White, says the track is designed to safely bring all the participants from point A to point B.

“Our goal is to put on a safe event that brings a smile to all the participants faces and allows our community to look and say, we were apart of something great,” said White.

White says the event will cause fewer traffic closures.

“If we can do some things from a directional standpoint, it would ease congestion. That would assist public works in being able to help traffic flow. We saw a couple opportunities to adjust the course,” said White.

Minor changes to the race route also means fewer impacts to people living in the area.

“That was gonna get us off of the, out of the neighborhoods about an hour to 75 minutes earlier than we have in previous years which is always great for the residents from that standpoint, in the flow of the main street university corridor,” said White.

The race is not expected to interfere with people going to see the Big Picture Peoria where organizers say there is something for everyone.

“Everyone is creative, I mean whether it’s with food, music, dance paint, spoken word, rap. Everyone has something that is a creative outlet,” said Ard Doko, muralist.

The marathon is actually a qualifying course for the Boston Marathon.