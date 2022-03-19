PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Around 80 runners laced up their sneakers to save the lives of veterans Saturday, March 19, at the first-ever ‘Running for a Fuller Life’ race in Peoria.

The Fuller Life Foundation hosted the event.

The race challenged people to run 2.2 miles through Laura Bradley Park, raising money for mental health services for military vets. Lee Dyer, the foundation’s president, said the race mileage brings awareness to and honors the 22 veterans that commit suicide every day.

The foundation is named after Dyer’s brother, John Fuller, a veteran who took his own life in 2019. Dyer said his brother struggled to get mental health care.

He said, now, his mission is to change a system that sometimes makes vets wait three or more months to see a mental health professional.

“We have an agreement set up with John R. Day Associates in Peoria and any veteran that needs to see a visit can just go down there, tell them that they’re here for The Fuller Life Foundation, and that they’re a veteran and they needed to talk to a counselor or make a phone call to make and an appointment,” Dyer said.

He said the foundation, which works to provide free mental health services to vets for free, will pay for the counseling in full. Dyer said they’re just trying to give back to the people who have gave up so much for our freedoms.

“We don’t even have to know the person’s name, we don’t, you know, that’s not what we’re worried about,” Dyer said. “We just want to help people.”

Dyer said Saturday’s race raised around 200 dollars.

To donate or learn more about The Fuller Life Foundation, go here.