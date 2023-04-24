WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Minnesota-based retailer Runnings announced that it reached an agreement to purchase R.P. Home & Harvest Monday.

According to a press release, the agreement will expand Runnings to serve 80 locations in 12 states, including Illinois.

“From the customers and the communities to the employees and vendors, we truly feel this is an excellent opportunity for everyone involved,” Runnings President Brian Odegaard said. “These stores and communities are very similar to the markets we presently serve and, after many discussions with R.P. Home & Harvest’s leadership, both companies knew this would be a great fit from a culture, values, and operations standpoint.”

Jason Plummer, the President of R.P. Home & Harvest, said he was amazed how quickly the agreement was reached.

“Just a couple of months ago this wasn’t even on the radar but when a win-win opportunity appears, it is an exciting thing,” Plummer said. “Runnings has been doing this for over 75 years, and they are one of the top farm, home, and outdoor-store companies in America, extremely well-regarded by customers and competitors. We are both family-owned companies and that means a lot to us. This deal would not have come together if we did not have the utmost confidence that Runnings will do a phenomenal job for all stakeholders.”

The transaction between the two companies is scheduled to close in June.

R.P. Home & Harvest stores will continue operating as Runnings transition the stores to their brand.

An R.P. Home & Harvest store is located at 70 Cherry Tree Shopping Center in Washington, Illinois. They also have a Pekin, Illinois location at 3315 Court St.