EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — High quality and high-speed internet service may soon be available to underserved areas in Peoria and Tazewell counties.

Between federal stimulus money and various state and local programs, nearly $50 billion is available to expand broadband internet service nationwide, including $1 billion recently allocated to Illinois by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Peoria area business and community leaders joined Comcast officials at Embassy Suites in East Peoria Wednesday to discuss increasing digital equity.

The regional senior vice president for Comcast, Chris Smith, said internet access is critical.

“Kids need access to broadband to be successful in school, additionally a recent study in Illinois showed that 90% of all jobs require digital skills to be successful, and in this increasing digital world, access to broadband is necessary for our adults and kids to be successful in their communities,” Smith said.

Jacobie Proctor from the George Washington Carver Association was also at the meeting and echoed Smith’s points.

“People are going to have access to things that they otherwise wouldn’t have access to and I think that is so important and it is so important for everybody to be able to have that access,” Proctor said.

General points of conversation were about how these investments are vital for helping people develop digital skills and driving overall economic growth.