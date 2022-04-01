MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — In McLean County, rural fire protection districts are struggling to find help to answer the call.

While the City of Bloomington and Town of Normal have paid firefighters, smaller surrounding communities like Heyworth and Carlock rely solely on volunteers.

A problem facing many rural departments right now is increased calls but a decreased interest in giving back to the community.

“They’re critical, without the volunteers it doesn’t happen,” said Randolph Township Fire Department Deputy Chief Bill Kiesling.

A lack of volunteers has been an ongoing issue for the Randolph Township Fire Department for years. Kiesling said respondents to a call used to be 20 people, now they’re lucky to get half of that.

“Typically now our response on a call is anywhere from five to on a really good day 10 guys,” Kiesling said.

Randolph Township used to rely on volunteers for all calls, but recently started paying its EMS staff. Kiesling said that has its challenges especially as minimum wage has increased in the state of Illinois.

“Quite frankly, by the end of the year we’ll be in hole of what we take in as far as tax money versus what it actually costs to run the ambulance service,” Kiesling said.

At the Carlock Fire Department there is no one paid and operates solely on help from community volunteers. EMS recruiter Emma Brandt said having paid staff in that small of a community isn’t a viable option.

“That would work for about five years, and after five years, the department would run out of money and we’d go under,” Brandt said.

Brandt said since 2021 the department has added eight new volunteers to its repertoire. She said it’s because the department has started more active recruiting. Active recruiting includes social media and even texting options.

“The age that we live in now, people aren’t going to walk into a meeting night,” Brandt said.

Brandt said right now the average response time in Carlock is around eight minutes. If they had to rely on Bloomington or Normal to respond to calls, the wait would become double that.

Cathy Beck, McLean County EMA director said without volunteers it would be a matter of life or death for rural communities.

“If your loved one is having a heart attack and you have to wait 20 minutes for an ambulance to get there, unfortunately, your spouse probably won’t survive,” Beck said.

Beck said all departments including police departments and the McLean County EMA are always looking for extra help.

“Like last summer for the flooding, we needed people that could go out and do a damage assessment and even that was a struggle. we had to bring in mutual aid from across the state,” Beck said.