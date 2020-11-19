Rush at Central Illinois salons, clients fear another statewide shut down

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local salon owners are experiencing an influx of scheduled appointments after Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced new restrictions Tuesday.

None of the newly introduced restrictions are impacting hair and nail salons at this point, but clients are still nervous.

Sherry McCullough is a regular at Major League Barber Shop in Peoria and she’s bumping up her appointments, coming into the shop every week. Now, she is questioning what she will do about her hair if the shop doors close.

The rush is happening at Lamour Nails near the Shoppes at Grand Prairie, too.

“A lot of people rush to get nails done before we shut down again,” salon manager Jessica Nguyen said.

Joyce Batterton, one of Nguyen’s clients, said she is dreading another lockdown.

“This is something we enjoy. These girls are very careful in here. It’s very sanitized, we wear masks, we sanitized, it’s something we can do that does not sit at home,” Batterton said.

McCullough said although some deem hair and nail care non-essential, it boosts her self-esteem and improves her mental health.

“I’m older. When you’re 64, you be looking for what’s gonna help you in this pandemic time to feel good about yourself, and keeping my hair up really makes me feel good,” McCullough said.

Andrea Kirksey, a nail technician at Everlasting Images in West Peoria reflected on the first time she shut her doors because of COVID-19, appreciating the client rush right now.

“It was an overwhelming increase which I’m totally blessed about, I’ve been booked and busy,” Kirksey.

Kirksey and other shop owners said another shut down would be brutal for many, but this time they are more prepared.