PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As tensions grow in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, jarring pictures and videos are flooding social media.

Experts said this allows for many people to get an unfiltered view of the events.

“When you’re seeing that come at you second after second, it’s really easy to feel like we’re going in to World War 3 or the world is about to end because you’re just having that wave of information crash upon you,” said Bradley University Communications professor Dr. Corey Barker.

With constant information being thrown at you, what can you do to preserve your mental health? Barker’s advice is simple: be kind to your mind.

“Most people would say log-off. I’ve seen a lot of that. Don’t read every single thing you can about this,” he advised.