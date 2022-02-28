PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A local cybersecurity expert is warning Americans to keep their guard up for cyberattacks in light of the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

David Johnson, president of Pearl Technology, a Peoria Heights technology firm specializing in cybersecurity, said the United States is on a “higher alert status than normal” for critical infrastructure attacks.

“Honestly, the infrastructure, the systems that run it, tend to be fairly vulnerable. It’s a lot of the time older equipment, so we’ve been real busy fortifying that, making sure we can close every door we can and certainly a lot of vigilance watching for it,” he explained.

Johnson said 90% of cyber-attacks are human error, as it’s “much easier for a hacker to trick [someone] to give up credentials than to hack.”

Cyber hygiene, such as choosing strong and complex passwords, keeping software up to date, using multifactor authentication, and not clicking on strange or unfamiliar links, will go a long way in protecting against a cyberattack, he said.

Johnson also recommended those who work outside the office follow their company’s cybersecurity directions and endpoint detection and response (EDR), technology that detects suspicious activities and problems on hosts and endpoints.

“It’s kind of the newer version of antivirus and that is good protection for people working remotely,” he said.

Johnson said there is “no question” warfare has shifted into the cyber realm from traditional combat warfare.

“The physical warfare gets people’s attention and creates fear, where most people don’t understand cyber warfare so they tend to not worry about it as much. But if you can take down somebody’s critical infrastructure, you can win a war without firing a shot,” he said.

He said cyber warfare has the potential to grind society to a halt.

“Let’s say you could take down the power grid in the U.S. and there’s no electricity for heat, for communications, for anything else. Huge panic. I’ve heard one government expert say that if our power grid was down for a year, 90% of citizens in the U.S. would die because they don’t have survival skills,” he said.