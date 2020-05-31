RV, building engulfed in flames; Investigators say it was arson

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters found a burning building and RV on fire Sunday morning.

According to officials, around 1 a.m. crews responded to 1511 W. Lincoln and found an RV engulfed in flames, catching the nearby building on fire.

Fire investigators did determine it was arson, but its unclear who set the RV on fire. No injuries were reported.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected