WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — An improv comedy show with some familiar faces will be coming to Central Illinois this September.

According to the Five Points Washington website, Ryan Stiles and Greg Proops, both seen on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” will be performing with Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray on Sept. 18.

The show will be part of the “Whose Live Anyway?” tour that will be making a stop at the Caterpillar Performing Arts Center in Five Points Washington.

The 90-minute show is expected to start at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $49 to $59 and are available for purchase here.