SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — An amendment to the controversial SAFE-T Act passed through both chambers of the General Assembly on Thursday.

The amendment, which aims primarily to clarify language in the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, passed first through the Senate with 38 yes votes and 17 no votes. The House of Representatives then passed the bill with 71 yes votes and 40 no votes.

The bill now heads to Gov. JB Pritzker to be signed into law.

