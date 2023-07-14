PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The update given during the monthly meeting of the Safety Net working group was grim.

Shootings are up. Homicides are up and traditionally, the worst month of the year – July – was only halfway over.

The percentages are staggering. Homicides by gunfire are up 33%. However, that represents an increase of one, from two to three in the past 30 days.

Safety Net is a group that was formed within the past two years by Mayor Rita Ali. The idea was to get those who are on the street and who are in positions to help the community together to discuss what the priorities should be and where resources should be concentrated.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said his officers meet daily to discuss how to combat crime and where to focus resources. He noted that in the past 30 days, 65 tips have been called into the department. They use those to refine their procedures and where to deploy officers.

“It also allows our detectives to communicate with the tipster anonymously,” the chief said, noting that helps with encouraging more people to help out.

The chief also gave an update on the Downtown patrols which were stepped up a month or so ago as a result of large crowds roaming the streets and causing trouble through fights or loitering.

He said the 10-officer patrols have been working out well and building relationships with residents. People are more willing to come out to enjoy the amenities in the Downtown area because they feel safer. Also, he said, they are working with Advanced Auto Parts to pass out $25 gift cards for people needing minor repairs such as a headlight or a tail light replaced.

It’s a balance, the chief said.

It wasn’t all just crime. The group has adopted a block bounded in part by South Westmoreland Avenue, West Marquette Street and Madison Park Terrace. There are 31 houses of which two are vacant, Ali said.

Last month, people have visited each of the homes, bringing gift cards to get the door open. Once that happens, they assess the situation of the householder and try to find what they need.

For instance, the house that the mayor visited had an 80-year-old woman who needed help with a neighboring vacant home that had high grass and an abandoned car in the yard. She also needed help with her front steps that are in bad shape, the mayor said.

“This isn’t a one-and-done visit,” Ali said. We are not going to say we are going to help and then not do it.”

Others who spent time on that block spoke about their experiences. Many grew up in South Peoria. While there are people who don’t care within that area, many do and that’s the challenge, Safety Net members said.

“It’s disheartening,” said Vernon Johnson, a family resource navigator with the Workforce Equity Initiative. “But that’s the challenge.”

Vacant homes were discussed as well. That word “balance” came up again Joe Dulin, who heads the city’s Community Development, said the goal wasn’t just to remove old and abandoned buildings that were in poor shape but also to find ways to replace with newer, modern housing that was affordable for those in the neighborhood.