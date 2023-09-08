PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the wake of a rash of violence that rocked the city of Peoria, officials with Safety Network, the group formed by Mayor Rita Ali, brainstormed ideas to combat crime.

Among the ideas tossed out during the 90-minute meeting were an afterschool job training program that could also provide transportation for youths who don’t have vehicles.

Ali said they would not stop visiting homes and businesses in the area where as many as eight people were shot in the last few days of August, two fatally.

Earlier this year, the group has adopted a block bounded in part by South Westmoreland Avenue, West Marquette Street and Madison Park Terrace. There are 31 houses of which two are vacant, the mayor said at a previous meeting.

Members visit homes, bringing gift cards to get the door open. Once that happens, they assess the situation of the householder and try to find what they need, Ali has said. It’s one way Safety Network is trying to change the hearts and minds of citizens who have long been wary of police or even City Hall.

Safety Network is a group that was formed within the past two years by Ali. The idea was to get those who are on the street and who are in positions to help the community together to discuss what the priorities should be and where resources should be concentrated.

Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria told the two dozen or so people who gathered at the Peoria Public Schools administrative building that less than 1% of the city’s population — about 40 to 50 kids, as he put it — were behind the recent spate of violence.

Recently, he took to social media to say the department would use all means at its disposal to combat the violence which has raged relentless in Peoria. August saw at least six homicides and the final week saw nine people shot, three fatally.

This story will be updated.