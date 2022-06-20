PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer means more events outside and more people outdoors, but summer is also full of chances for thunderstorms.

The third week in June is designated as National Lightning Safety Awareness Week by the National Lightning Safety Council.

While outside, avoid open fields and stay away from tall objects like trees, and avoid water.

Indoors, stay away from concrete floors and walls, and avoid plumbing during a storm.

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, U.S. Deaths have dropped since the yearly campaign started.

