PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Students at Peoria’s Saint Mark’s School are learning how to ride tricycles, all while raising money for children battling cancer.

Thursday, the school held its 6th Annual Trike-a-Thon benefiting St. Jude.

Over the last few weeks, students at Saint Mark’s were taught the fundamentals of tricycle safety.

Thursday, the school set up stations and allowed students to share the skills they learned in front of classmates.

Jessica Schwindenhammer, a pre-K teacher at Saint Mark’s School, said it’s fulfilling to see students’ excitement about the Trike-a-Thon.

“It’s just so rewarding to kind of teach them about how to help others, and they just get so excited when they learn that they can help other kids just like them. So it’s a lot of fun,” Schwindenhammer said.

She said the event is also special because a Saint Mark’s student received his last treatment at St. Jude in December.

In addition to Thursday’s event, Saint Mark’s has collected donations that will benefit St. Jude.