Saint Thomas Catholic Church opens new community center

PEORIA, Ill — The Saint Thomas Catholic Church is opening a new community center to better serve the Peoria area.

The center in Peoria Heights will feature a village kitchen to complement the food pantry.

Volunteers will be able to cook hot meals for those in need. Crew members are hoping to open the kitchen before Christmas. Monsignor Jason Gray says he is ready to put the building to good use.

“We have different groups in the parish that want to make use of the building for different things. Whether it’s providing food or providing meals or education, we’re looking at a whole lot of things that we can offer,” said Monsignor Jason Gray, leader at Saint Thomas Catholic Church.

Entrepreneur Kim Blickenstaff donated more than $100,000 for the project.