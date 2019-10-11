Sale of Bloomington’s downtown State Farm building closed

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The sale of the downtown Bloomington State Farm building formally closed Thursday afternoon.

The Rockford-based developer Urban Equity Properties, LLC (UEP) and State Farm finalized the purchase and sale agreement, which was signed in September.

The purchase and sale agreement, which was signed in September, formally closed Thursday afternoon. The sale preserves the building for the community. It also ends the long-term financial obligations for maintenance and upkeep, and avoids demolition expenses for State Farm.

Additionally, the sale of the property qualifies as tax-exempt, which allows UEP to focus investments on adapting the building to meet their needs and the needs of the community.

“Urban Equity Properties is excited about this project and the opportunity to be part of the great things happening in downtown Bloomington,” Founding Principal Justin Fern said. “We knew the redevelopment would be a wonderful fit for us. When it looked like we could save the property, we contacted State Farm directly, and they have been terrific to work with.”

State Farm previously removed and preserved business items of historical significance from the building for future display at its Corporate Headquarters.

UEP is planning on transforming the 13-story building into “Bloomington Lofts” a high-rise, residential complex with more than 200 luxury loft apartments, a fitness center, tenant lounges, communal space, and ground-floor café.