Sally Turner appointed to Illinois Senate, filling seat of Bill Brady

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WMBD) – Sally Turner (R-Beason) has been appointed to represent the 44th District in the Illinois Senate.

Her appointment comes after Senator Bill Brady resigned from the position in December 2020.

Turner is a former Logan County Clerk that was appointed by the Republican chairs of her district. This district includes Logan, McLean, Menard, Sangamon, and Tazewell counties.

The senator says she hopes her office can be a valuable asset for the communities she represents.

“I hope my district office does all those things, help direct people in the right way, can listen, and help resolve problems and continue lifting Illinois up especially at this time of COVID,” she said.

Turner says she will meet with Brady to make sure capital projects he started are finished.