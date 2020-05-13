Salons waiting to reopen, what to expect when they do

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As businesses prepare to open their doors in the coming weeks, many people wonder what will be the new normal.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will allow regions to partially reopen May 29 if it is approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health. These businesses will still have to follow safety guidelines like wearing masks and social distancing, but how can salons do that?

Bars, salons, and non-essential retail were forced to shut down 53 days ago. A Sharp Effect Makeup Artist Mary Moore said she’s been working in the cosmetology industry for five years. Before the pandemic, she would see between 20 to 40 people a week.

Now out of work for almost two months, she said she is ready to rebrand and adjust to the new normal.

“Getting my life back, getting my clients back, getting my job back, everything. I am just ready to get back to work, that’s it,” she said.

There’s not much guidance on how salons should reopen, considering it’s nearly impossible to stay at least 6 feet apart when doing someone’s hair or makeup. Moore said she has her own planned protocols. She plans to offer her clients their own brushes and makeup products.

“So I get brushes all the time, so I have enough for each client to where I can use new brushes. So we are going to get on the ball and get new everything for our clients,” Moore said.

The salon’s owner, Adrienne Jones, wrote in a statement, “…Clients will appreciate sanitary stations, daily steam/anti-bacterial treatments, etc. We have even taken a refresher course to ensure proper sanitation. We will require all clients who enter to have a mask. Fortunately for us, social distance won’t be an issue since our salon is already laid out for such spacing…” Jones said.

Jones said she doesn’t have a definite date when the salon will open, but says she will open as soon as it is safe to do so.

