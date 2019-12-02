Salvation Army begins holiday season charity operations

PEORIA, Ill — With Christmas less than a month away, the Salvation Army is helping people get into the giving spirit.

The Peoria Salvation Army gave away hundreds of coats to keep people warm this winter. It’s also the first day for Christmas signups for those in need of help and a hot meal this season.

Volunteers were out at Peoria Corps Community Center on Nebraska Avenue helping as many people as possible.

“We’re anticipating giving away close to 2000 coats, hats, gloves, mittens to those in need, and it’s already December so people are needing those items. So, we do anticipate that we will have a large number of people receiving those items,” said Major Heath Sells of the Salvation Army.

Sells says he is glad to help out his community.

“For whatever reasons, they find themselves in difficult circumstances, and in need of assistance. So, today is an opportunity for those families, those individuals in need to come to the salvation army to sign up to receive those items later on in December,” said Major Sells.

The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers to ring the bells at the red kettles parked outside of many local businesses.

You can join in on the fun by going to the link below.

https://www.registertoring.com/WebPages/Default.aspx