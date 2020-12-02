Salvation Army bells temporarily silenced after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The sounds of bells ringing and the sight of red kettles will be going away for a short time outside local businesses.

Those Salvation Army red kettles will be silent for a little while in Peoria because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Although they have raised more money this year than they did last year, Major Jesse Collins said they could take a big loss without small bucket donations during the first weekend of December.

“If we’re unable to figure out how to fill the void, which is typically filled by our paid workers, we stand to have a bit of a loss of about 100 thousand dollars,” Collins said.

Collins said the need this year is much greater than in the past, especially for homeowners due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also said without the bells, there is less holiday cheer.

The money raised goes to several services that help local residents. One couple, Tony and Rachel Rhodes said the local Salvation Army has helped them put a roof over their children’s heads.

“Between God and the Salvation Army, we never would have made it, and all we needed was a handout,” Rhodes said.

The red kettles have been replaced by a QR code to donate through Apple or Google pay. To donate online, visit their website.