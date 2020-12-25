Salvation Army continues campaign to meet annual donation goal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army of Peoria receives much-needed help during the holidays, particularly through small money donations for their red kettle campaign.

The campaign extends each year through Jan. 31, and bell ringers outside of local community stores are a common sight during the holiday season. However, COVID-19 has made it slightly harder to donate. All bell-ringing ceased for a mid-December weekend after one Salvation Army staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Major Jesse Collins, the need this year for help and services from the Salvation Army in this region has increased by about 30 — 40 percent. He also said the annual campaign is short about $15,000 from the weekend that red kettle bells went silent.

One local company, Zanfel, matched all donations between Dec. 18 — 24 up to $25,000. Collins is hopeful that the community can come together to fill the extra need.

“Peoria is such a generous community,” Collins said. “And right now, we’re on track. If we can get through January with constant support, because the campaign runs through January, we should meet our need.”

Altogether, the monetary goal for the red kettle campaign is $1.65 million.