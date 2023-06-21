PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With food insecurity at an all-time high, the Salvation Army visited Peoria’s Southside to provide some relief Wednesday.

Starting at Noon, the Salvation Army handed out food boxes on a first come first serve basis at the Madison Square Shopping Center. Everyone was eligible for the food boxes, from those who lacked transportation to a grocery store to the homeless.

Volunteers with the event said people started lining up for the event at 10 a.m., and they ran out of boxes within 30 minutes.

The Salvation Army will be holding two additional events this week: