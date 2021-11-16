Salvation Army holds open house at Keller Station to introduce its second tree

(WMBD) — The Salvation Army held an open house at Keller Station in Peoria to introduce its second tree Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The event was virtual last year due to COVID-19. It is a part of the Tree of Lights campaign. The tree shows the important programs and services that the Salvation Army provides.

During the holiday season, the organization helps people have a safe place to go, get winter coats, and pay utility bills.

Salvation Army Major Heath Sells said the lighting of the tree means more than just pretty lights.

“The tree is a reminder and a beacon to those that are in need that the Salvation Army stands in the gap ready to meet those needs. But it’s also a call to action for those who can donate,” Sells said.

The goal is to raise $1.7 million by the end of the year. The official tree of lights kick-off was at Northwoods Mall on Monday, Nov. 15. Those looking to help contribute can check out the Salvation Army’s website by clicking here.