Salvation Army hosting fresh veggie giveaway in Peoria Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Those looking to snag some free and fresh broccoli or celery are in luck.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, a large supply of fresh broccoli and fresh celery is being given away by the Salvation Army.

The giveaway is happening while supplies last at the Salvation Army Family Service Center located at 417 NE Adams St. in Peoria.

To get there, turn on Bryan Street and pull into the first parking lot. Next, ring the doorbell and let the staff know you are there for the broccoli and celery.