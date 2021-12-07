Salvation Army in need of bell ringers for Red Kettle campaign

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Salvation Army Tri-County’s Red Kettle campaign is in full swing, and leaders with the organization said they’re in need of volunteers.

Major Heath Sells, coordinator at Salvation Army Tri-County, said 21,000 hours are still available for bell ringers in the area.

Sells said the Red Kettle campaign makes up nearly 20 percent of the Salvation Army’s budget.

He said by donating two hours of your time, you can help families in need in Central Illinois.

“Whether that’s child care needs, whether that’s for emergency food or shelter, a safe place to children to go after school. When you ring the bill you’re interceding for those in need right here in our community and for me it’s the greatest gift you can give to anybody during the holiday seasons,” Sells said.

Sells said the goal is to raise $1.7 million dollars this year.