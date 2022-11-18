PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The bells are ringing just in time for the holidays. On Friday, the Salvation Army kicking-off its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

There are more than 31 locations in the Tri-County area where you can donate, including three red kettles inside Northwoods Mall.

“Please come shopping and as you pass those red kettles be as generous as you possibly can so everyone can have a happy holiday this Christmas,” said Julie Revallo, general manager of Northwoods Mall.

This season, the local Salvation Army is hoping to raise $2 million dollars, which will help the organization support local families in need.

You can donate cash, or change, by check, virtually on your smartphone, or online.

“The Salvation Army in all that we do, we try to make it easy for people to get help. So we try to make it easy for people to donate. The easier it is, the more impact we can make, and the more help that we can provide for people in our community,” said Captain Betsy Raes, a corps officer at Peoria Salvation Army. “Every penny counts, it really does and no matter what you have, if you give a little, it’ll help a lot.”

The red kettles will remain at storefronts through Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army Tree of Lights campaign ends on January 31.

Salvation Army leaders said there’s also plenty of opportunity to volunteer as a bell-ringer.