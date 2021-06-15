Salvation Army of Bloomington holding annual fan drive just in time for summer

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities non-profit is making sure those in need don’t go without a way to cool off this summer.

The Salvation Army of Bloomington-Normal is holding its annual fan drive from now until the end of June.

This year due to COVID-19, the charity is asking for monetary donations to cut down on person-to-person interactions. According to the development director Angie Bubon the monetary donations allow them to buy more fans at a discounted price.

“People might think a fan isn’t a huge expense, but when you’re struggling to make ends meet and you’re on fixed income something like a free fan can be a big support,” Bubon said.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Salvation Army located at 611 W Washington, Bloomington, IL 61701. Donations can also be made online by visiting www.sabloomington.org and clicking the Annual Fan Drive image at the top of the page.