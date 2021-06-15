Salvation Army of Bloomington holding annual fan drive just in time for summer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Twin Cities non-profit is making sure those in need don’t go without a way to cool off this summer.

The Salvation Army of Bloomington-Normal is holding its annual fan drive from now until the end of June.

This year due to COVID-19, the charity is asking for monetary donations to cut down on person-to-person interactions. According to the development director Angie Bubon the monetary donations allow them to buy more fans at a discounted price.

“People might think a fan isn’t a huge expense, but when you’re struggling to make ends meet and you’re on fixed income something like a free fan can be a big support,” Bubon said.

Monetary donations can be mailed to Salvation Army located at 611 W Washington, Bloomington, IL 61701. Donations can also be made online by visiting www.sabloomington.org and clicking the Annual Fan Drive image at the top of the page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News