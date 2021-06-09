Salvation Army of Bloomington to hold fan drive to help those in need beat the heat

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Helping those in need beat the summer heat is the goal of the Bloomington Salvation Army.

Due to health and safety concerns, the fan drive will be focused on monetary donations this year which will allow the nonprofit to purchase new fans to hand out to those in need.

To limit person-to -person contact, the organization will not be accepting donations of fans this year.

Monetary donations can be mailed to the Salvation Army, 611 W Washington, Bloomington, IL 61701.

Donors are requested to write “Fans” in the memo line. Donations can also be made online by visiting the website and clicking the Annual Fan Drive image at the top of the page.

Fans will be available to McLean County seniors (60+) and those with a documented medical need who did not receive a fan in 2020 on Tuesday, June 29 and Thursday, July 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Open distribution to anyone in need of a fan who did not receive one in 2020 will be held on Tuesday, July 6 and Thursday, July 8 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Distribution will be a drive-thru/walk-up at the North Doors of the Family Services Building in front of the Safe Harbor Shelter. Cars should enter from Oak Street. Those wishing to receive a fan will need to bring a photo ID and a piece of mail.