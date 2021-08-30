Salvation Army Peoria hosts fourth annual golf tournament

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of golfers participated in the fourth annual Birdies for Good Golf Outing Monday, hosted by the Salvation Army at Mt. Hawley Country Club in Peoria.

Major Heath Sells, the Tri-County coordinator for Salvation Army Peoria, said a record 28 four-person teams signed up this year. He said the tournament is all about having fun while giving back to those in need.

“Our hope first and foremost, is to have fun, COVID has kept so many of us inside, so we wanna have fun, but use that fun as positive energy, to make sure that we’re giving that out to those who live in the margins, those who need help with childcare, those who need help food and shelter, all of this we do today, support those programs,” he said.

Money raised by the outing will go towards programs and services offered by the Salvation Army. There was also a silent auction.