Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign ends Friday, donations still needed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Campaign comes to a close on Friday.

Major Heath Sells, Tri-County coordinator at Salvation Army, said they are 80% of the way towards their $1.7 million goal.

He said COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the campaign. It made it difficult to find bell ringers, which then affects donations.

“You know this has been an odd year as we can come into the second Christmas season with COVID where we’ve just struggled quite frankly to have volunteers and enough people to man our kettles in front of the store fronts here throughout the Tri,” said Sells. “Not having bell ringers in front of storefronts means that people aren’t making donations,” he said.

He said the campaign itself goes through the end of January, so there is still time to donate through the virtual kettle.