Salvation Army Red Kettles going silent due to COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Area Salvation Army’s Red Kettle bell ringers will temporally go silent.

The bells will go quiet in the Peoria area for at least five days due to COVID-19 exposure.

Tri-County Commander Major Jesse Collins stated the Salvation Army’s primary concern is the health of volunteers and the community.

“Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of not just our volunteers and staff but also the community,” Collins stated. “Our commitment to ensuring we are there for those people who need support is as strong as ever. We will march on and continue to do the most good.”

All money raised helps community members who need food and shelter, as well as those struggling due to the pandemic.

The Salvation Army reported that so far, donations through red kettles have already passed the amount raised this time last year.

Anyone who wishes to volunteer as a bell ringer over the next week can call 309-682-8886 for additional information.

Donations can still be made to the Tree of lights Campaign on the Peoria Salvation Army’s website.