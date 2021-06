CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Salvation Army has set up a cooling station for those without power at 176 S. 1st Ave. in Canton Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Canton Police Department, the station is for anyone in need of cooling from the extreme heat after severe weather left many without power.

According to the Ameren outage map, as of 2:30 p.m., there are still hundreds of Canton residence without power. Ameren said it is working to have power restored as soon as possible.